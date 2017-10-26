Mack offers engine, seating, video upgrades to vocational models

Mack Trucks is serving up a host of new offerings for its LR and TerraPro vocational model trucks, including new natural gas engine options and new seats, along with the prospect of eventually providing factory-installed Lytx in-cab video systems via a new “memorandum of understanding.”

Announced during the 2017 Canadian Waste & Recycling Expo in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, LR and TerraPro models are now available with the Cummins Westport L9N spark-ignited natural gas engine that can operate on compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) or renewable natural gas (RNG).

Certified to the EPA’s GHG2017 emission requirements, the L9N cranks out 320 hp and 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque and produces oxides of nitrogen (NOx) exhaust emissions that are 90% lower than the current EPA limit of 0.2 g/bhp-hr, noted Curtis Dorwart, Mack’s refuse product manager, in a statement.

“Natural gas continues to be a viable alternative fuel, providing a secure fuel supply and a steady price,” he explained. “With the L9N, customers can take advantage of natural gas’ benefits and further reduce their environmental footprint.”

Next, Mack is now introducing a new multi-position seat for the LR model for operators in right-hand stand-up/sit down drive configuration. Developed with Sears Seating, the seat back and seat base offer adjustments that allow drivers of varying “statures” to comfortably operate the truck and joystick controls. It will be available in the first quarter of 2018, the OEM said.

Finally, Mack and in-cab video provider Lytx are entering into a memorandum of understanding or “MOU,” and while details regarding the offerings under this agreement have not yet been established, the OEM is planning to incorporate the systems into its LR and TerraPro refuse models, noted David Pardue, Mack’s vice president of connected vehicles and uptime services.

“Lytx DriveCam technology can help improve the safety of those on the roadway, as well as inform fleets of drivers that may need some coaching,” Pardue said. “Lytx Video Services Technology also can help with theft prevention, job site monitoring and driver safety.”