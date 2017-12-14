Menu
Mack Trucks
Mack is providing Petty's Garage a 2018 Pinnacle Axle Back model. (Photo: Mack Trucks)
Equipment

Mack Trucks sets sponsorship deal with Petty's Garage

Mack Trucks announced a partnership agreement with Petty’s Garage, which was founded in 2008 by NASCAR legend Richard Petty.

Petty notched a record 200 victories during his career. Mack has become the transportation sponsor for the garage, which is based about 20 miles from Mack’s headquarters in Greensboro, NC.

Related: New president coming for Mack Trucks

“Richard Petty is a NASCAR legend, so it is fitting that Mack, a legendary truck brand, would partner with the garage. Both are committed to delivering superior performance to customers along with unmatched customer service, so we are enthusiastic about this new partnership,” said John Walsh, Mack’s vice president of global marketing and brand management.

Petty's Garage received a 2018 Mack Pinnacle Axle Back model to transport cars to public events. In 2016, Mack was designated the “Official Hauler of NASCAR.”

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Mack Anthem in Mexico
Mack Trucks unveils Anthem model for Mexican market
Nov 16, 2017
Mack Anthem: First drive and a look inside the cab
Mack Anthem: First drive and a look inside the cab
Sep 18, 2017
Underride
Senators introduce legislation aimed at preventing truck underride crashes
Dec 12, 2017
Penske truck headlamp
The Lighting Revolution
Dec 12, 2017