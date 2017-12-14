Mack Trucks sets sponsorship deal with Petty's Garage

Mack Trucks announced a partnership agreement with Petty’s Garage, which was founded in 2008 by NASCAR legend Richard Petty.

Petty notched a record 200 victories during his career. Mack has become the transportation sponsor for the garage, which is based about 20 miles from Mack’s headquarters in Greensboro, NC.

“Richard Petty is a NASCAR legend, so it is fitting that Mack, a legendary truck brand, would partner with the garage. Both are committed to delivering superior performance to customers along with unmatched customer service, so we are enthusiastic about this new partnership,” said John Walsh, Mack’s vice president of global marketing and brand management.

Petty's Garage received a 2018 Mack Pinnacle Axle Back model to transport cars to public events. In 2016, Mack was designated the “Official Hauler of NASCAR.”