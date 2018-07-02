Meritor releases new bearings as part of larger series

Meritor, Inc. launched 70 individual bearings for Meritor and Dana axles and 20 bearing and seal kits. These aftermarket parts were crafted for precise requirements but are compatible with a large number of North American vehicles, the company noted.

Meritor’s product management and senior director Krishna Natarajan said these new kits are neither the first nor the last for the company this year.

“These Meritor bearing and seal kits are a continuation in a series of products we’ll launch this year to provide our rebuilder and warehouse distributor customers with very high-quality drive axle components at aftermarket prices,” Natarajan said.

Plants in Europe manufacture the bearings with high-quality steel to maintain durability and balanced load distribution while increasing load capacity. The firm tolerance on bearing width decreases variants and time associated with recreating assemblies and allows for a quicker, more streamlined turnaround, the company said.