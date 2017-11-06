Michelin joins RubiconPro buying program

Rubicon Global announced that Michelin North America has joined the RubiconPro buying program to provide independent hauling and truck fleets with discount pricing on new Michelin and BFGoodrich commercial tires and retreads. RubiconPro features fuel, equipment, financial, insurance and compliance benefits.

The partnership with Rubicon Global, the worldwide leader in sustainable, cloud-based waste and recycling solutions, also underscores Michelin’s own waste management priority—reducing the quantity of scrap rubber, textile plies and metallic plies used to manufacture tires that are sent to landfills.

“Joining RubiconPro enables Michelin to ensure that small haulers and truck fleets receive the benefit of an attractive offer on our best tires for the waste industry, while also partnering with a company that shares our vision of reducing landfilled waste,” said Chris Mercer, truck segment operations manager, Michelin North America. “Since 2005, Michelin has reduced the weight of waste generated per ton of tires by 22 percent, and the weight of out landfilled waste has decreased by 72 percent.”

Michelin dealers across the United States will immediately be empowered to provide haulers and fleets with available discounts through RubiconPro.