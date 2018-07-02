Menu
Cooper Roadmaster RM272 Trailer tires Image: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.
Cooper has added new sizes to its Roadmaster RM272 trailer tire line.
Equipment

More sizes for Cooper's Roadmaster RM272 trailer tire line

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. added new sizes to its Roadmaster RM272 tire line, which is engineered to withstand the demands of drop-deck and spread-axle trailers. The tire is now available in sizes 295/75R22.5 LR H, 11R22.5 LR H, and 11R24.5 LR H.

The RM272 features a premium, high-scrub tread compound designed to provide improved tread wear and solid, long-lasting protection against cutting and chipping in spread-axle trailer applications. The stone ejector ribs in the tire's grooves help preserve the casing for retreading, according to Cooper, and the rounded shoulder design helps minimize the effect of high lateral forces on the tire. 

"The RM272 is one tough tire," contended Gary Schroeder, executive director of Cooper's truck and bus tire business. "It's backed by a strong six-year, two-retread warranty. Adding additional sizes to this popular line allows us to meet our customers' needs with a quality Roadmaster product."

 

TAGS: New Products News
