Eaton Fuller Rebuilder Bulk Packs
Eaton now offers more than 300 Fuller Rebuilder Bulk Pack parts.
Equipment

New additions to Eaton's Fuller Rebuilder Bulk Packs

Eaton Vehicle Group has added 27 new part numbers to its aftermarket lineup of Eaton Fuller Rebuilder Bulk Packs for transmission components. The Rebuilder Bulk Packs improve rebuilder efficiency and competitiveness, according to Eaton, by eliminating individual component packaging on popular transmission parts.

These latest additions were made in response to customer feedback and consist of gears, shafts and yoke assemblies, bringing the number of Rebuilder Bulk Pack parts Eaton offers to more than 300.

Eaton Commercial Vehicle aftermarket components are backed by Eaton’s Roadranger network of more than 180 drivetrain professionals who provide support and their expertise to fleets and dealers. More information is available at www.eaton.com/roadranger, including the latest product information and service, parts and training assistance at any time.

You can reach Eaton's Roadranger Call Center team at (800) 826-HELP [4357] in the U.S. and Canada. In Mexico, dial 01-800-826-4357.

 

TAGS: Powertrain News Maintenance
