New Fusion GloLight LED combines stop, tail, turn and backup lights

Optronics International, a manufacturer and supplier of heavy-duty LED vehicle lighting, has introduced the newest additions to its Fusion line of combination stop, tail, turn and backup lamps.

The new Fusion GloLight six-inch oval multi-function surface-mount LED lamps employ Optronics’ patented GloLight optical technology and are available with a reflective safety bezel for commercial vehicles that need a higher level of conspicuity. The new Fusion GloLight six-inch oval stop, tail, turn and backup lamps will be presented to the industry at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) 2018.

“Our GloLight LED technology has already gained industry prominence for its high-visibility characteristics, but combining stop, tail, turn and backup functionality with our conspicuity bezel makes this lamp like nothing else on the market,” said Brett Johnson, president and CEO of Optronics International. “And with our Fusion GloLight, we’ve combined multi-function practicality and safety with a new level of aesthetic style.”

GloLight lamps feature smoothly glowing areas of the lens, contrasting with pinpoint LED accents.

“Put simply, these are some of the best-looking and most functional lamps on the market today, and we believe that manufacturers and fleets will respond to both qualities,” Johnson said. “Fusion GloLight LED lamps are also among the most versatile lamps and, with surface- and flange-mount versions available, can be mounted for virtually any lighting application.”

Flush-mount and flange-mount Fusion GloLight six-inch oval stop, tail, turn and backup lamps are available with a chrome bezel, a white bezel that can be painted and Optronics’ reflective safety bezel. The lamps come hardwired with standard female PL-3 plugs. The consolidation of lamp functions reduces SKUs as well as carrying costs and also completely eliminates the need for a separate backup lamp. Fusion GloLight LED combination stop, tail, turn and backup lamps essentially offer the end user two LED lamps for the price of one.

The new Fusion GloLight LED combination stop, tail, turn and backup lamps, STL1211RCFHPG (bulk pack) and STL1211RCFHPGP (polypack) are expected to be available in February. The lamps meet all FMVSS 108 and CMVSS 108 photometric requirements for visibility and safety. Lenses and housings are made of tough polycarbonate material that is sonically welded. The lamps employ a solid-state, surface-mount device (SMD) design that protects their electronics against moisture, shock and vibration. Like all LED products from Optronics, all Fusion GloLight lamps come with no-hassle, one-diode lifetime warranty protection that will replace the lamp if even one diode fails.

Optronics products are available in the U.S. and Canada through the company’s extensive distribution network of more than 12,000 convenient distribution locations