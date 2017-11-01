Menu
A worker inside the PACCAR parts distribution center in Eindhoven the Netherlands Photo PACCAR

A worker inside the PACCAR parts distribution center in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. (Photo: PACCAR)

Equipment

PACCAR to build new plant in Texas

Dynacraft facility will be located about 30 miles from Dallas.

Ken Hastings, PACCAR’s head of investor relations and corporate development, confirmed to Fleet Owner the company is planning to a new manufacturing facility in McKinney, TX, located about 30 miles north of Dallas.

The McKinney Economic Development Corp. (MEDC) issued a press release last week stating a deal with Paccar was expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. The expected 130,000 square foot facility will be part of PACCAR’s Dynacraft division, which manufacturing components, subassemblies and specialized services. Currently, Dynacraft has manufacturing facilities in Algona, WA and Louisville, KY.

PACCAR is the parent of Kenworth Trucks Co., Peterbilt Motors and DAF trucks in Europe. It also makes PACCAR-branded engines.

Hastings said the company is planning a capital investment of more than $20 million and will likely receive a $3 million incentive package from MEDC. It is expected to create 200 local jobs.

“We are very pleased to welcome Paccar to McKinney as our newest corporate citizen. This will be the start of a mutually beneficial relationship. I believe McKinney will foster an economic environment where Dynacraft’s presence in our city will grow well beyond its considerable initial investment,” said MEDC board chairman Jason Burress.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Paccar Parts Renton parts distribution center grand opening in Renton WA
Paccar celebrates Renton grand opening
Jul 12, 2016
PACCAR Parts invests 32 million in new Renton WA distribution center
PACCAR Parts opens new $32M distribution center
May 02, 2016
Oil changes for the MX11 and MX13 engines are being extended out to 75000 miles PACCAR said Photo by Sean KilcarrFleet Owner
PACCAR preaches engines, axles and integration
Oct 02, 2016
Chassis
Intermodal truckers call for chassis changes
Nov 02, 2017