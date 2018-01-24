Menu
Rob Phillips
Rob Phillips, president of Phillips Industries, discusses the history and future of the company at HDAW. (Photo: Neil Abt/Fleet Owner)
Equipment

Phillips Industries looks back at 90 years in business

LAS VEGAS. Phillips Industries used Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week as the start of a yearlong celebration marking its 90th year in business.

Rob Phillips, president and chief operating officer, said 2017 had ended on a high note with the company winning a contract with Daimler AG to provide electrical/trailer cables for Mercedes-Benz trucks in Europe.

Related: Phillips Industries getting into the intelligent vehicle game

Phillips is the fourth generation of the family to lead the company, which was founded by H.W. Phillips in 1928, the year before the stock market crash and the beginning of the Great Depression.

In 1936, Phillips designed and patented the first reflective directional signal arm for trucks. It was one of several pieces of memorabilia the company displayed at its HDAW booth.

A replica of Phillips' reflective signal arms that date back to the founding of the company was on display in the exhibit hall. (Photo: Neil Abt/Fleet Owner)

Today, Phillips has more than 1,000 employees and operates manufacturing facilities in California, Mexico, and China. It manufactures and distributes over 8,000 products in more than 40 countries.Every truck and more than half of all trailers manufactured in North America have Phillips products on it, the company said.

During 2017, the company started the Phillips Connect Technologies division to become more involved in connected technologies.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Gerry Mead joins Phillips Industries
Oct 25, 2017
Heavy Duty Aftermarket Dialogue
Aftermarket sector evolving to keep up with globalization, pace of technology
Jan 23, 2018
Meritor
Meritor revamps aftermarket brands, speeds deliveries
Jan 25, 2018
SAF-Holland among companies donating to Wyakin Foundation at HDAW
Jan 25, 2018