Photos: Exploring Ritchie Bros.' giant equipment auction

Ritchie Bros. fills 235 acres with 13,000 pieces of equipment that are all sold in six hectic days in Orlando. It might be the biggest auction in the world.

Some 13,000 pieces of equipment, neatly parked across 235 acres of Orlando are being auctioned off all week long by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in what might be the largest auction in the world.

The auction got so big this year, that the Canadian company added a sixth day to the annual equipment auctions that feature almost everything — from pickup trucks to giant cranes.

Every item will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices. The auction kicked off on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 19, and runs through Saturday, Feb. 24.

General equipment highlights include 770-plus excavators, 475 compactors, 400-plus skid steers, 380-plus loaders, 300-plus dozers, 135-plus articulated dump trucks, 125 cranes, 355-plus aerial work platforms, 435-plus truck tractors, 400-plus trailers and more.

Bids can be made in the Orlando auction in person, online in real time at rbauction.com or via the mobile app, and by proxy. Detailed equipment information is available at rbauction.com/Orlando2018—items being sold off-site also have inspection reports and are backed by IronClad Assurance.

Auction Schedule (check rbauction.com/Orlando2018 for the most up-to-date info)