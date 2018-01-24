SAF-Holland among companies donating to Wyakin Foundation at HDAW

LAS VEGAS. SAF-Holland, Phillips Industries, Meritor, and Minimizer joined together at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week to support the Wyakin Foundation.

The companies said they were donating a percentage of their sales during the week to the Wyakin Foundation, a program that assists wounded veterans with education, professional development, and mentorship as they transition to civilian careers.

Related: Meritor assists the wounded

“The commercial vehicle industry has lived up to its reputation as an industry that gives back,” said Brent Taylor, executive director of the Wyakin Foundation. “The generosity of our industry partners is changing lives.”

On Jan. 23, SAF-Holland presented a check for $60,000 to Brent Taylor, executive director of the Wyakin Foundation.

SAF’s Carl Mesker (left), Wyakin’s Jorge Hernandez, Brent Taylor, and Caitlin Salisbury, and SAF’s Tom Bronz pose with a donation check at HDAW. (Photo: SAF)

Carl Mesker, vice president of aftermarket in the Americas for SAF-Holland, said Wyakin’s focus on education is a main reason the company got involved.

“If there is anything that can truly change lives and change lives forever, it is education,” Mesker said.

“Wyakin’s proven process to support our returning veterans and help them prepare for success in their careers is unmatched,” said Brett Penzkofer, Meritor’s vice president of aftermarket in North America.

“I’m proud to say that Phillips has made a positive difference in multiple wounded veterans’ lives by championing their successful transition and giving them a chance to reengage into society - an opportunity that they may not have otherwise had,” said Rob Phillips, president of Phillips Industries.