Scenes from the 2017 Capitol Christmas tree trip

KWxmas17h
The 2017 Capitol Christmas tree made several stops during its 3,000-plus mile journey from Montana to Washington D.C, visiting towns, schools, and even Smokey Bear along the way.

The 3,000-mile journey of the 53rd U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree – a 79-foot Englemann Spruce – from the Kootenai National Forest in Montana to Washington, D.C., is making some 15 or so pit stops along the way at community events across Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Missouri, and Kentucky before arriving in the nation’s capital. The tour stops began on Monday, Nov. 13, in Eureka, MT, and will end Nov. 26 at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before the tree is delivered to the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 27.

