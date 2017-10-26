Spartan receives $214 million contract from USPS

Spartan Motors Inc. announced that its Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS) business unit — which encompasses the Utilimaster go-to-market brand — has been awarded a $214 million contract from the United States Postal Service (USPS) for more than 2,000 cargo body fleet vehicles. The contract represents the largest revenue contract in the history of Spartan Motors.

“Utilimaster has been engineering and building the very best purpose-built parcel delivery vehicles for more than 40 years,” said Daryl Adams, president and CEO, Spartan Motors. “We’ve worked hard to make our products stand-out in the industry and we’re committed to manufacturing excellence.”

The order from the USPS includes a combination of cab-over-engine (COE) and cab-behind-engine (CBE) Utilimaster truck bodies in a variety of 18- and 24-ft. configurations. The USPS order will be built and delivered over the span of two years, with an option for additional quantities delivered over a third contract year. Production will begin in the second quarter of 2018.

“Our ability to design, custom engineer, and build commercial trucks across classes 1-6, in addition to providing custom vocation-specific upfits uniquely positions us to serve the growing ‘last mile’ delivery fleet that is in demand by today’s ecommerce retailers,” concluded Tom Ninneman, president of Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services.