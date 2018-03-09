Tint World partners with Modagrafics

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers, an auto customization and window tinting franchise, has partnered with Modagrafics, a fleet and OEM branding solutions company, to roll out a new nationwide solution for custom vehicle graphics.

“We never stop seeking new and beneficial partnerships, and finding a partnership that provides a solution to an existing need for both our customers and franchisees is a huge win,” said Charles Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World. “Partnering with Modagrafics will create a quality, uniform experience for Tint World customers in need of visual branding and automotive graphics services.”

Modagrafics has provided vehicle branding products and services for more than 40 years. Specializing in fleet and company vehicle graphics, Modagrafics utilizes its project management, design services, and warehousing and distribution to provide its to-spec products to customers around the globe.

“By partnering with Tint World, we have a great opportunity to take their fleet graphics business to the next level, and we will be working with franchise owners on a one-on-one basis to ensure they get the best training possible,” said Charissa Fuerte, business development manager for Modagrafics. “The result will be accessible branding and graphics solutions for consumer and small business applications with an experience that will be consistent from franchise to franchise.”

The partnership will introduce the Modagrafics line of fleet graphics to all Tint World franchises. Both consumers and small businesses with fewer fleet vehicles, including one-offs, will have access to a full line of custom vehicle graphics solutions.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more.