TRAC Intermodal adds 700 new chassis to NY/NJ port

To support the continued cargo growth and demand for chassis in the NY/NJ Port, TRAC Intermodal is adding 700 new chassis to its Metro Pool.

The 700 new chassis are in addition to the thousands of refurbished chassis TRAC has already added to the Metro Pool. According to the company, over 40% of TRAC’s Metro Pool chassis fleet has now been upgraded with new or refurbished chassis. TRAC will add additional chassis throughout this year as it continues to upgrade and expand its Metro Pool chassis fleet, the company noted.

“Metro Pool’s broad footprint, combined with the over 20 ocean carrier customers that we represent in the Port area, creates a tremendous opportunity for our motor carrier customers to interoperate a Metro Pool chassis on over 85 percent of the containers moving in the region,” said Keith Lovetro, president and CEO at TRAC Intermodal.

“In addition to our significant investment in new and refurbished chassis, TRAC is also working to add new services that will further enhance chassis quality, interoperability and ease of use for our customers,” Lovetro added.