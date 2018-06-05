Trac Intermodal adds chassis with genset to port fleet

TRAC Intermodal introduces a new product that combines a new Carrier underslung generator set with a 40-foot marine chassis. These pre-mounted genset-chassis are available through the TRAC Select pool at a location in the New York/New Jersey port complex. The genset-chassis product will be expanded to the Los Angeles/Long Beach port complex later this month, according to TRAC.

The new genset-chassis is focused on improving efficiency by providing a one-stop solution for motor carriers to pick up a chassis already equipped with a genset, eliminating an additional stop before the refrigerated container is mounted on the chassis.

The electrical socket for the genset is mounted to the chassis front bolster, allowing the driver to plug in the reefer cable without extending it to the under-mounted genset, a feature that provides both convenience and safety for the motor carrier.

“We’re making the genset-mounted chassis available to our customers as a way to help drive efficiencies in intermodal transportation and to make it easy for our customers to do business with TRAC Intermodal,” said Keith Lovetro, President and Chief Executive Officer at TRAC Intermodal. He went on to say, “This customized solution is now available in the port of NY/NJ and will be expanded to other port complexes later this year.”

The genset is located under the chassis, distributing the weight evenly to avoid any overweight on the front axle. The genset-chassis also feature OEM radial tires, LED lights and ABS and can be used for multiple trips and ocean carrier moves.