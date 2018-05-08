Tropos expands network, adds medical response model to its eCUVs

California-based electric commercial utility vehicle maker Tropos Motors said it has signed additional dealers to expand the sales and service network for its ABLE electric compact utility vehicles, or eCUVs. Tropos also launched the EMSc medical service vehicle, a new variant of the ABLE lineup.

The new dealers are First Priority GreenFleet, which sells commercial clean tech vehicles at its locations on the East and West Coasts, and Turf & Industrial Equipment Co. in Santa Clara, CA.

The ABLE electric vehicles have top speeds of up to 35 mph for on-road use, depending on local laws, or up to 40 mph off-road. Their configurations include flatbeds and folding-side pickups; cargo box, closed service and dump bodies; and sweeper to serve functions from emergency medical/ fire response to agricultural transport and facilities management. An "Easy-Swap" option allows bed packages to be changed out to suit different uses.

Photo: Tropos Motors Tropos ABLE in Trades configuration.

For small electric vehicles, the USA-made ABLE lineup packs some serious capability. That includes more than 750 lbs.-ft. of rear-wheel torque, up to 1,100 lbs. of on-road/ 1,500 lbs. off-road payload, and up to 2,000 lbs. of towing. The vehicles have a range from 40 to 120 miles and accessory AC inverters to provide 15 amps of 110v power for tools and equipment. Tropos displayed a range of ABLE vehicles in different configurations at the Advanced Clean Technology (ACT) Expo, which just wrapped up last week in Long Beach, CA.

Alex Cherepakhov, CEO of First Priority GreenFleet, praised the "innovative modularity and closed-door configurations" of the ABLE electric vehicles as an "ideal match" for its fleet offerings. Turf & Industrial Equipment President John Matheny said his company's customers have been looking for "a flexible and modular eCUV with the power and quality of a full-size truck."

John Bautista, founder and CEO of Tropos Motors and its parent Tropos Technologies, contended the two newly signed dealers represent "significant market share in major metropolitan areas and experience selling EVs to forward-thinking fleet customers who understand how beneficial electric is to their operations."