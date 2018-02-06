Menu
Volvo's digital billboard in Times Square was seen by one million people during the New Year's Eve celebration. (Photo Volvo)
Volvo brings trucking message to Times Square with digital billboard

Volvo Trucks North America is running a digital billboard at world famous Times Square in New York City to promote its new VNL 760 model.

The billboard, located at 1500 Broadway and West 43rd Street, features Volvo’s “VNL Unboxing" video, which has more than 26 million online views.

More than 355,000 pedestrians pass through Times Square each day. Volvo said over 38 million people have now seen the film, when combining online views, the one million people in Times Square for the New Year’s Eve celebration and the more than 11 million consumers who have since passed through.

“We’re thrilled to bring Volvo Trucks to one of the brightest spots in North America, especially representing the trucking industry on one of the most popular and most crowded nights of the year,” said Magnus Koeck, vice president of marketing and brand management for Volvo.

“Times Square is a mecca for consumer goods and transportation, and there’s no better place to have an ongoing reminder of how Volvo Trucks is driving progress in an industry delivering all those goods used every day,” said Koeck.

