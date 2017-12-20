Volvo donates truck, cab cutaways to Virginia Transportation Museum

Volvo Trucks has donated a highway tractor and two cab cutaways to the Virginia Museum of Transportation, located in Roanoke.

The highway tractor, a Volvo VT 800 daycab, was introduced in the 2006 lineup, and manufactured for about three years at the New River Valley Plant in Dublin, VA, before production ceased on that model.

Related: New Volvo VNL focuses on driver, safety, efficiency

The truck will be on static display at the museum, but will also be available for the museum’s use as a tractor. The cab cutaways are the VNL 780 and the VNL 670. Both were previously on display at the Dublin plant.

“Our 42-year history of building premier trucks in the Commonwealth of Virginia has led to where we are today including investments in the plant, hiring of more employees and a ramp up of production,” said Franky Marchand, Volvo Group trucks operations general manager. “We think there is no better time than now to honor our employees’ dedication and the rich tradition we’ve build here by partnering with the Virginia Museum of Transportation.”