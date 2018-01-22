Wabco unveils aftermarket, remanufacturing solutions at HDAW 2018

LAS VEGAS. Wabco announced it will showcase advanced aftermarket solutions for distributors, workshops and fleet operators at the 2018 Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) here in Las Vegas this week.

With the recent acquisitions of RH Sheppard and Meritor Wabco, Wabco noted that it is continuing to expand its North American portfolio of solutions to better serve its distributor, workshop and fleet customers. This includes a broader offering of Wabco products and diagnostic solutions, as well as growth of its remanufacturing offerings. Wabco added that it now provides remanufacturing services and aftermarket sales support for Sheppard’s power-steering gears. In addition, the company said it continues to grow its distribution network in North America.

Wabco noted it will premiere its differentiating budget spare parts brand ProVia at HDAW this week. “ProVia parts are specifically engineered to provide reliable performance and are manufactured to industry-leading standards,” according to Wabco. “ProVia helps customers to bridge the gap between parts of questionable origin and premium aftermarket parts, striking a powerful balance between safety, reliability and cost.”

Wabco announced it will highlight at HDAW a number of Wabco- and ProVia-branded parts available through the company’s North American aftermarket organization or distributor network. Select Wabco products on display include:

Air Disc Brakes (ADBs): Wabco MAXXUS heavy-duty ADB for trucks delivers high-performance braking power fueled by its single-piston design. In addition, the MAXXUS ADB reduces stopping distances up to 10%, the company noted.

Wabco MAXXUS heavy-duty ADB for trucks delivers high-performance braking power fueled by its single-piston design. In addition, the MAXXUS ADB reduces stopping distances up to 10%, the company noted. Wabco EasyFit Automatic Slack Adjuster: Wabco EasyFit is a maintenance-free brake adjuster with clearance sensing. According to the company, it maintains a constant clearance between brake lining and drum even under extreme temperature conditions and features corrosion protection.

The company noted it will also showcase a number of ProVia aftermarket products, including:

Brake pads: ProVia brake pads cover the most commonly used air disc brakes. ProVia brake pads come with approximately 10 different kits that offer replacement alternatives for more than 120 part numbers of various commercial vehicle builders.

ProVia brake pads cover the most commonly used air disc brakes. ProVia brake pads come with approximately 10 different kits that offer replacement alternatives for more than 120 part numbers of various commercial vehicle builders. Spring brake chambers: ProVia offers low cost and high-performance brake chambers with a universal design to cover a wide range of applications in the truck, bus, and off-highway vehicle segments.

“We are excited to showcase at HDAW 2018 Wabco’s extensive aftermarket product portfolio benefiting distributors, workshops and fleet operators in North America,” said Abe Aon, North America sales leader, aftermarket. “HDAW is the ideal platform to feature our new offerings for Sheppard steering gears and to introduce our new budget spare parts brand ProVia which perfectly balances product safety, reliability and cost.”