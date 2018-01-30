A walk through the 2018 Washington Auto Show

Designated one of the nation’s top five auto shows by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the 10-day long 2018 Washington Auto Show – held in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in the nation’s capital – put more than 600 vehicle models on display from over 35 manufacturers; everything from the latest pickups and cargo vans to high-end Ferrari sports cars and cutting-edge fuel-cell prototypes. And if you kept a watchful eye out, you'd even spot an Imperial Stormtrooper or two.