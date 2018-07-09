Wilson Electronics launches cell signal booster for fleets

Wilson Electronics has launched the weBoost Drive 4G-X Fleet cell signal booster for fleets such as first responders, commercial and delivery trucks, and police and government vehicles. The product boosts 4G LTE and 3G signals for all cellular devices in the vehicle, according to the company, and works with all carriers.

Wilson claims the Drive 4G-X Fleet increases cellular range, provides the fastest available data speeds, and improves call quality. It also boosts signal for cellular-based fleet tracking devices to help them stay connected even in weak signal areas, the company says, and enables faster mobile payment processing so fleet vehicle operators can close out payments—regardless of if they are in a location with poor signal.

The weBoost Drive 4G-X Fleet includes a high-performance New Motorola (NMO) antenna that requires professional installation. The antenna enables the maximum 50 dB cell system gain, which is the maximum approved by the Federal Communications Commission and boosts 4G LTE and 3G network signals up to 32x, according to Wilson.

Image: Wilson Electronics What's in the box: the weBoost Drive 4G-X Fleet kit.

The antenna accesses all 4G/3G cellular voice and data signals and sends them to the booster, which receives the signal, amplifies it, and serves as a "touchpoint" between the cellular device and the nearest cell tower. Cellular devices get a stronger signal, and calls and data are fed through the booster back to the network, the company explained.

"Fleet vehicles are always on the move, but unfortunately, good cell signal is not always available, making it difficult for fleet operators to stay connected," noted Bruce Lancaster, CEO of Wilson Electronics. The weBoost Drive 4G-X Fleet is designed to provide stronger cellular signal for uninterrupted data and voice connectivity, he added, helping fleets and businesses serve customers and conduct operations more effectively.

The weBoost Drive 4G-X Fleet costs $499.99 per unit and comes with a two-year warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee.