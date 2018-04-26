2018 Fleet of the Year Award Winners

There is no formal nomination or application process for these awards; our editors interact with hundreds of fleets over the course of a given year. While all have valuable stories to tell, a few simply stand out from the rest—for their management skills, their successes, their innovative approaches to excellence in fleet operations, and, sometimes, for their sheer above-and-beyond ability to transport and deliver goods in the most extreme of circumstances.

The Fleet of the Year awards provide Fleet Owner’s editors the opportunity to recognize some of the outstanding fleets working in the trucking industry today in one of five categories — for-hire truckload, for-hire less than truckload, private carriage, government, and vocational — operating everything from light trucks to Class 8 over-the-road tractor trailers.

It’s all about appreciating excellence in trucking, regardless of the size or the duty cycle of the vehicle involved, and how that excellence helps keep our nation rolling forward.

While the mission these fleets carry out and the challenges they face widely differ, they all share a similar vision of what it takes to succeed in trucking today — bettering their operations in unique ways not by relying on what worked in the past, nor by being constrained by what conventional wisdom preaches, but by remaining open to looking at every possible way to attain positive results for their company and their customers.

Click on the links below to see profiles on the winning fleet from each category: