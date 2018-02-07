Cummins Filtration unveils FleetguardFIT monitoring system

Cummins Filtration has introduced FleetguardFIT, a real-time monitoring system that provides full visibility to filter and oil life through the use of intelligent sensing and data analytics.

“By knowing exactly what is occurring, customers can use the equipment more efficiently, reduce maintenance costs and ultimately enhance their bottom line,” said Amy Davis, general manager of Cummins Filtration.

FleetguardFIT uses sensors, a control module, and existing telematics services to collect and communicate filter and oil life information in real time.

It allows users to tailor service intervals based on true equipment usage and remaining oil and filter life.

A subscription portal and a mobile app are available for equipment condition data reports, the company said.