Menu
Fleet Management

Cummins Filtration unveils FleetguardFIT monitoring system

Cummins Filtration has introduced FleetguardFIT, a real-time monitoring system that provides full visibility to filter and oil life through the use of intelligent sensing and data analytics.

“By knowing exactly what is occurring, customers can use the equipment more efficiently, reduce maintenance costs and ultimately enhance their bottom line,” said Amy Davis, general manager of Cummins Filtration.

Related: Cummins readies next-gen, future commercial power

FleetguardFIT uses sensors, a control module, and existing telematics services to collect and communicate filter and oil life information in real time.

It allows users to tailor service intervals based on true equipment usage and remaining oil and filter life.

A subscription portal and a mobile app are available for equipment condition data reports, the company said.

TAGS: News New Products Lubricants
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Luber-finer LFP9001XL oil filter
Luber-finer introduces new extended life oil filter
Jan 24, 2018
Hardware Report: Oil filters
Hardware Report: Oil filters
Dec 07, 2016
shop shot
The benefits of a dedicated shop and technicians — without hassles
Feb 07, 2018
3rd Generation Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van
Mercedes-Benz premieres new Sprinter van
Feb 06, 2018