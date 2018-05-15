Daseke launches Daseke Fleet Services, adds three executives

Daseke just announced the formation of Daseke Fleet Services. The new department will support Daseke’s growing scale by leveraging areas such as purchasing, equipment optimization, and maintenance.

Daseke stated it now has a revenue run rate in excess of $1 billion annually and has a fleet of more than 5,200 trucks and 11,000 flatbed and specialized trailers.

Effective May 14, Daseke Fleet Services will focus on supporting the Daseke family of operating companies through lifecycle management of revenue equipment—including maximization of national purchasing power, enhanced maintenance programs, strategic disposition of assets, and warranty management.

Daseke also announced it has added three veteran executives with large truckload carrier experience to join the Daseke family: Brett Thompson, vice president of purchasing; Erek Starnes, vice president of equipment operations; and Gloria Pliler, director of purchasing.

The Fleet Services department will be based in Phoenix and will report directly to Daseke president Scott Wheeler. The three new executives each have more than 30 years of trucking industry experience and will be joined by existing Daseke director of procurement Ken Snyder, the company added.

“The creation of Daseke Fleet Services is a significant milestone for Daseke, as we have reached a scale where we can improve our cost efficiencies in ways that support both our operating companies and our overall organic growth,” Wheeler said. “We’re especially pleased that three of the trucking industry’s top equipment and maintenance executives from one of the industry’s leading trucking companies have joined us to make Daseke Fleet Services a reality – another indication that our philosophy of investing in people is working.”