DAT index show strong June for spot loads, rates

The number of available loads on the spot truckload market rose to a record in June, while rates hit the highest point in almost two years, according to the DAT North American Freight Index.

The index rose 24 percent in June from May and 57 percent from the same month in 2016, DAT said. June van rates rose 11 cents to $1.80 a mile from May, while reefer rates were up 10 cents to $2.12 and flatbed rates were $2.16, a gain of 6 cents.

“Spot rates have remained strong for all three equipment types even though the surcharge portion has been shrinking compared to previous years,” said Mark Montague, DAT industry pricing analyst.

DAT said spot truckload rates incorporate a fuel surcharge tied to U.S. diesel average, which has fallen 7 cents a gallon in 2017.

Montague said July is typically slow, as freight activity begins tapering off until the holiday season. However, 2017 may be an exception, as loads and pricing remained strong in early July.