DAT: Spot flatbed market continues to build

The number of loads posted to the DAT network of load boards jumped 3.6% and truck capacity increased 1.3% during the week ending March 24. Load-to-truck ratios, which reflect the number of available loads for every truck on the spot market, strengthened as a result:

With freight volume building ahead of the end of Q1, the start of the penalty phase of the ELD mandate, and Easter weekend, national average spot rates held firm:

FLATBED OVERVIEW: Flatbed load volume on DAT load boards rose 5.6%, building on a 9% increase the previous week. Arizona was the only state in the lower 48 with a flatbed load-to-truck ratio below 18.

Of the Top 75 flatbed lanes, rates were lower on just 25 last week. Rock Island, Ill., saw the average flatbed rate rise 22 cents to $3.61/mile. Houston rates are close to $3.00/mile on high-volume lanes—another good sign for truckers hauling out of the nation’s biggest energy freight hub.

VAN OVERVIEW: The number of available van loads rose 2% versus a 1% increase in the number of truck posts. Spot rates were higher on 57 of DAT’s Top 100 van lanes. Key van markets:

Houston: $2.11/mile, up 1 cent compared to the previous week. The average outbound rate has increased 8.6% over the past four weeks

$2.11/mile, up 1 cent compared to the previous week. The average outbound rate has increased 8.6% over the past four weeks Columbus, Ohio: $2.68/mile, up 5 cents

$2.68/mile, up 5 cents Buffalo, N.Y.: $2.62/mile, up 7 cents

REEFER OVERVIEW: Reefer load posts increased 3% while truck posts were virtually unchanged. Average rates on several key reefer lanes made big gains last week:

Grand Rapids, Mich.-Philadelphia, up 21 cents to $4.05/mile

Philadelphia-Boston, up 15 cents to $4.58/mile

Dallas-Houston, up 9 cents to $2.93/mile

Average rates from two bellwether outbound produce markets were lower: Lakeland, Fla., was down 3 cents to $1.66/mile, while Atlanta fell 4 cents to $2.73/mile.

Rates are derived from DAT RateView, which provides real-time reports on prevailing spot market and contract rates, as well as historical rate and capacity trends.