EKA launches unified transportation management platform

EKA Solutions, Inc. has launched EKA Omni-TMS, a unified, cloud-based transportation management platform designed to provide full visibility across the supply chain and a "collaborative digital marketplace" for carriers, brokers and shippers.

The platform is a software-as-a-service solution that can eliminate the need for hundreds of systems integrators across the transportation chain, according to the company, by connecting trading partners across all transportation modes and third-party services. It features unified, seamless connectivity and intuitive workﬂow, EKA said.

"Every major industry has seen a move towards unified digital platforms, whether you're buying products from a retailer or streaming the newest music. Now the transportation industry has its own one-stop digital transportation platform in EKA Omni-TMS," said JJ Singh, CEO and founder of EKA Solutions. Using the platform, he added, "allows businesses to shift their strategic focus from IT management to business growth."

The module for shippers will be introduced in 2019. EKA Omni-TMS provides Visual Business Intelligence (VBI) tools such as "PriceSolv" that deliver pricing information in an interactive graphical form timely to decision-making. The platform also adds proprietary technologies including RouteSolv, VisibilitySolv, DocuSolv, RiskSolv and more.

Image: EKA Solutions Screen shot showing EKA Omni-TMS carrier sourcing function.

By keeping transportation companies connected to all aspects of the supply chain with real-time tracking, automation and dynamic insight, EKA Omni-TMS helps small and medium businesses scale, adapt and compete in the new global supply chain world, according to EKA Solutions. The company claims the new platform's tools and design can deliver the best flexibility, productivity, margins, return on investment and customer service.