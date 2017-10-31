Element Fleet Management Canada names new president

Element Fleet Management has promoted Chris Gittens to the role of president of Canadian operations, effective immediately. He will report to Kristi Webb, president and CEO, Element Fleet Management North America.

Gittens joined Element Fleet Management in 2013 as chief commercial officer for Canada.

Chris Gittens, president of Element Fleet Management Canada

“Element has a strong history and bright future in Canada,” Gittens said. “My focus will be on ensuring operational excellence in everything we do, so that our customers in Canada can take advantage of new services and data-driven insights to improve their fleets.”

“Since 2012, the Canadian leadership team has built a strong foundation and driven a singular customer experience that has made customers’ fleets safer, smarter and more productive,” said Kristi Webb, president and CEO of Element Fleet Management, North America. “We’re excited for Chris to use his industry expertise to continue to grow our Canadian operations.”

Gittens succeeds Sebastien Blondin, who will pivot to a strategic business development role with the Element Fleet Management corporate team, focused on exploring new growth opportunities in adjacent markets. In this new role, Blondin reports to Element Fleet Management CEO Bradley Nullmeyer.