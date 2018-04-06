Englander trucking firm makes three acquisitions

Rustburg, VA-based refrigerated carrier Englander Transportation is expanding its operations via the acquisition of three trucking companies: Transportation Technologies, Inc.; Triple C Transportation Services, Inc.; and C&H Logistics, Inc.

Those three motor carriers, all based in Mountain City, TN., have been in operation for over 10 years and collectively comprise a fleet of 60 tractors, 70 refrigerated or “reefer” trailers, and 80 drivers with 25 of them organized into teams.

“The operational framework of those companies closely matches that of our current refrigerated transportation model and we are excited about both the synergies and opportunities that will arise from this union,” noted Carl Bumgarner, owner of Englander and its sister operation Fleetmaster Express.

Englander is he progeny of the former Englander Transport Inc. (ETI) and specializes in team reefer transportation of produce from the West Coast back to Virginia and Maryland. The end result of the acquisition of those three Tennessee-based carriers, a deal finalized in mid-March, provides Englander with a fleet of nearly 100 tractors and 110 reefer trailers, the company said.

Meanwhile, Englander’s sister company Fleetmaster Express – based in Roanoke, VA – operates over 300 trucks and 1,300 trailers from 15 terminals, offering long-haul, regional, local, and dedicated hauling as well as freight brokerage, warehousing and spotting services. Bumgarner added in a statement that the existing freight brokerage division of Triple C will be transitioned to Fleetmaster Xpress Logistics, Inc.

The former owners and founders of the three motor carriers being bought up by Englander – Dennis Cook and Kristy Herman – will continue to oversee the terminal operations. Courtney Greene, who has been with Fleetmaster for several years, is now the office manager and will be in charge of the administrative processes working in tandem with the administrative staff in its Roanoke headquarters.

“We are looking forward to a great start with this team as we take our first footsteps of expansion in this industry,” said Travis Smith, COO for Englander and Fleetmaster. “They are a great group of hardworking people and we are all very excited to have them as a part of Englander family.”