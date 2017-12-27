Fleet Owner’s Top 10 stories of 2017

Without question, the dominant theme within the trucking community during 2017 was electronic logging devices (ELD).

The ELD mandate – now in effect – has been a controversial, even contentious, topic throughout the industry for several years. And if you’re concerned about the changes and challenges that lie ahead, you’re not alone. According to our metrics, most of our top 10 stories over the past 12 months had some relation to ELDs.

Take a look at this year’s countdown:

No. 10: NTI: Truck driver pay poised to spike

Though trucking may be experiencing “the toughest-ever recruiting time for drivers” right now, the worst may be yet to come, according to trends being tracked by the National Transportation Institute (NTI).

In a conference call hosted by Stifel Capital Markets, Gordon Klemp, NTI’s founder, president, and CEO, and Leah Shaver, the company’s COO, highlighted a variety of demographic and wage-related trends that will significantly crimp the supply of truck drivers, just as the industry is poised to experience a significant uptick in demand and rates.

No. 9: Trucking exec ‘stuns’ senator with safety stats

A leading Senate proponent of more truck safety regulations called it “stunning” after hearing the details of fleet-wide accident reductions through investment in advanced safety systems. But the CEO of one of the country’s largest trucking fleets quickly explained the industry didn’t need more regulations, just the “right” ones.

No. 8: How quickly will ELDs be felt in the freight market?

The ELD mandate became official on Dec. 18. Now, attention will turn to just how quickly it cuts into freight capacity. Andrew Lockwood Sr., senior manager of analytics and solution design for the Kenco Group, said it will be several months before there is reliable data.

No. 7: Battle over ELDs continuing to the end

As the Dec. 18 date for the imposition of the ELD mandate drew closer, efforts continued to delay it – largely via direct appeals to President Trump. Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX), who authored legislation to delay mandate for two years – dubbed H.R. 3282, the ELD Extension Act of 2017 – took to the floor of the House of Representatives on Dec. 14 to implore Trump for a 90-day waiver.

No. 6: FMCSA offers further ELD details

There are more than a few questions regarding the federal policies and procedures surrounding day-to-day operation of ELDs – especially how the data recorded by those devices will be provided to law enforcement officers and/or safety officials during roadside inspections.

No. 5: Bill to delay ELD mandate fails

A bill introduced in July by Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) to prohibit funds from being used to implement or enforce the ELD mandate failed to pass in the House of Representatives.

No. 4: FMCSA: ELD mandate will have grace period, agricultural exemption

The ELD mandate took effect Dec. 18 as scheduled, but the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said there's an enforcement grace period, as well as a new temporary exemption for agricultural haulers.

No. 3: FMCSA will grant 90-day ELD waiver for short-term rental trucks

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is planning to grant a request from the Truck Renting and Leasing Association (TRALA) for a 90-day waiver from the ELD mandate for “short term” rental trucks, defined as being rented out for a period of 30 days or less.

No. 2: DOT website suffers ‘bot’ attack over ELDs

When the Department of Transportation (DOT) in early October asked for the public's help with identifying regulations that should be repealed, replaced or suspended, it didn't expect to be inundated by “bots.”

No. 1: Petition to FMCSA: When truck drivers are detained, extend hours of service limit

KeepTruckin, maker of an electronic logging device (ELD) for commercial truck drivers, says an adjustment needs to be made in the federal hours of service requirements: the consecutive hours limit on drive time should be extended when drivers are held up by shippers and receivers.

