FTR expands annual conference

Registration is live for the 2018 FTR Transportation Conference. In its 14th year, this conference brings together the different aspects of the freight transportation world into one place. This year's conference will be held Sept. 11-13, 2018 at Union Station in downtown Indianapolis.

FTR recently announced several changes to this year’s conference, including:

Expanding the number of content channels from four to five.

Introducing a new educational track for attendees called Transportation 101.

Offering a new networking opportunity: Women in Transportation luncheon.

According to FTR, content channels help attendees focus on the content that is most important for their businesses. This year, the five content channels will be:

Freightology: Sessions exploring transformative ideas in transportation

State of Freight: Sessions exploring the relationship between the economy and freight

Shippers, Brokers, & Carriers: Sessions exploring the relationship between shippers, brokers, and carriers, as well as forecasting demand and capacity

Truck & Trailer Equipment: Sessions exploring forecasting for new and used equipment

Rail Equipment: Sessions exploring forecasting and current conditions

Transportation 101

These sessions are expected to help attendees better understand the transportation marketplace. Trucking can executives can leverage this session to better understand rail and intermodal, and vice-versa.

Topics to be addressed include:

The economic and regulatory factors behind the industry’s evolution

The varied equipment types and commodities moved by each mode

Present trends in freight transportation and a brief look at what to expect going forward

Women in Transportation luncheon

FTR’s vice president of customer relations Helen Lile will host an informal lunch on Thursday, Sept.13, for women in rail, equipment, shipping, and trucking. This opportunity will allow attendees the chance to connect and engage with other female leaders in the transportation industry. Lunch is included with the registration fee.