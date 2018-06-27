Menu
Fleet Management

HELP Inc. releases podcast series for fleets

PrePass weigh station bypass and electronic toll payment provider HELP Inc. is expanding its services through a podcast series.

A new vehicle safety and compliance podcast Eyes on the Road has been released for HELP’s customers. The 15-minute podcasts offer information catered to drivers and administrators alike, and will be released online bi-weekly.

Host Evan Lockridge will discuss a variety of topics in interviews with industry experts. The first topic covers the extensive safety data programs the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration uses in rating trucking companies, detailing how scores are impacted by datasets.

The second topic will pertain to the obstacles incurred in unfair inspections and how this can lead to poor safety records. It will be followed by a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration program that offers carriers a chance to erase non-preventable crashes from their fleet’s safety records.

HELP Inc. chief marketing officer Andrew Johnson explained how this new series furthers the company’s mission.

“As a non-profit safety organization, the mission of HELP Inc. is focused on highway safety and efficiency,” Johnson said. “Eyes on the Road supports our safety mission by providing information that helps fleets and drivers improve their operation through voluntary compliance.”

Other topics include traffic congestion, automation, economic trends and regulatory changes.

TAGS: Driver Management Technology News
