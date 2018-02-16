Idealease teams up with Bestpass for toll management

Bestpass recently partnered with Idealease to provide Idealease’s customers with toll management service, including rebilling, nationwide toll coverage, and single-source payment.

Idealease is one of North America’s largest commercial truck leasing and rental companies, supporting a fleet of more than 45,000 trucks, tractors and trailers at more than 430 locations. Through Bestpass, Idealease locations will be able to manage and rebill toll transactions to customers without reviewing and processing multiple statements, and Idealease customers will now have access to national toll coverage, including 100 percent of the major U.S. toll roads and more than 40 tolling groups.

"Idealease is pleased to be partnered with the market leader in tolling solutions,” said Andrew McEnaney, vice president of affiliate services for Idealease. “With 100 percent of major U.S. toll roads covered and volume discounts of up to 20 percent, this will no doubt save our customers time and money. Their solution is also tailored specifically to the lease and rental market, making it a perfect fit."

“We designed our Leased Equipment Toll Solution specifically for companies like Idealease,” said John Andrews, president and CEO of Bestpass. “There are unique challenges associated with managing toll for leased and rented equipment, and we look forward to helping everyone involved save time and money.”

Bestpass launched the Leased Equipment Toll Solution (LETS) in 2017 as a customizable toll management service for leased equipment providers. LETS is the first service of its kind and includes features such as seamless rebilling from lessor to lessee and the ability to transfer transponders from leased provider to customer accounts and back again.