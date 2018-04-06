LEAD ATA accepting applications for trucking leadership program

LEAD ATA is accepting applications for its sixth class, American Trucking Associations announced. Trucking’s next generation of executives and industry leaders can apply for ATA’s premier leadership program.

“For more than half a decade, LEAD ATA has exposed emerging trucking leaders to the legislative and regulatory processes, media best practices and a network of ambitious industry peers,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “We are cultivating the next generation of leaders to be ready to take the reins and guide this industry in the coming years, and I am very hopeful that this class will be as engaged and impressive as the previous five classes.”

Established in 2013 and sponsored by PeopleNet, the program provides exclusive educational opportunities to up-and-coming trucking industry professionals to learn more about their association, while highlighting how the regulatory and legislative process affects the trucking industry and the role ATA plays in influencing those processes. LEAD ATA also trains its participants to use the many tools available to industry executives through ATA.

“I’ve interacted with many graduates of LEAD ATA, and it’s clear that the program made an impact on not only their careers in the wider trucking industry, but also on their willingness to take on and excel at additional responsibilities at work,” said ATA Chairman Dave Manning, president of TCW Inc. “Many graduates serve as chairmen of key policy committees, bring innovative partnerships to ATA events and interact with elected officials at the federal and state level.”

“PeopleNet is proud to be a hands-on sponsor of LEAD ATA because we believe preparing our emerging leaders is crucial for the long-term success of our industry," said Bryan Coyne, Executive Vice President and General Manager for PeopleNet. "As a long-time supporter of LEAD ATA, we have seen firsthand how the program gives graduates the training and insights they need to embrace the possibilities of the future and make trucking even better for tomorrow.”

Graduates of the LEAD ATA program remain involved in the industry’s ongoing activities. Last year, LEAD ATA graduate Chelsea Pottle attended a White House meeting with President Trump on behalf of ATA to discuss regulatory burdens faced by the trucking industry. Additionally, LEAD ATA graduate Dustin Koehl piloted a Communications and Image Policy Committee program to bring Auburn University students to ATA’s MCE. Robert Haag, another LEAD ATA graduate, currently chairs the ATA Technology and Engineering Policy Committee.

As part of the LEAD ATA curriculum, participants meet with ATA executives and trucking policy experts, experience media relations and public speaking training, gain valuable insight into how ATA works with legislators to create a more efficient and profitable environment for trucking and see firsthand how ATA and its members are improving the trucking industry’s image. Each July, the LEAD ATA class visits legislators on Capitol Hill to educate Members of Congress on critical trucking issues.

LEAD ATA is a one-year program that includes four mandatory meetings and two optional meetings. Along with participating in the mandatory meetings, the LEAD ATA class undergoes leadership development training and receives exclusive opportunities to network with key trucking industry decision-makers. As part of their journey, these emerging trucking executives develop a network of industry peers and a thorough understanding of ATA and the industry it represents.

Visit the official LEAD ATA website to find out more about the program or to fill out an application form.

Completed applications should be submitted by July 1.