Menu
Fleet Management

A look inside the 97th annual TRB meeting

TRB1
Start Slideshow
From products to policies, the Transportation Research Board (TRB) covered it all.

Every year, experts in freight and passenger mobility gather in Washington D.C. for the annual meeting of the Transportation Research Board (TRB) to talk policy, present technical papers, analyze trends, and wander through an exhibit hall packed with the latest products related to highways, railways, and other modes of movement. TRB's 97th annual meeting proved no exception. Here's a snapshot of some of what went on over a five-day span in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, located in the heart of the nation's capital. 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
JKim
Reshoring: Will it reduce truck traffic?
Jan 12, 2018
Workers loading freight
FTR: Trucking outlook for 2018
Jan 12, 2018
WardsAuto Trucking Outlook
Outlook on state of trucking industry in 2018
Jan 11, 2018
Semi trcuk docking
Spot truckload rates surge to start New Year
Jan 11, 2018