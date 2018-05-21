Menu
LovePG1 Photo: Love's Travel Stops
Fleet Management

Louisiana Love's adds truck parking and more

New truck stop opening in central Lousiana off I-49.

The opening of an additional Love’s Travel Stops brings more than fuel and food — it brings some needed truck parking to central Louisiana off I-49.

The newest location is in Boyce, LA, at 7046 Highway 1. It is more than 10,000 sq. ft. in its totality, including a convenience store and an Arby’s restaurant, and is open 24/7. Additionally, there are 55 parking spots specifically for trucks, five showers, a laundry area and a Love’s Truck Tire Care center.

The opening brings roughly 50 jobs to the area and marks the ninth Love's station in Louisiana. To celebrate the opening, Love’s is planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 23, where it will offer a $2,000 donation to North Bayou Rapides Elementary School.

Founder and executive chairman of Love’s Tom Love is happy about the expansion into a highly-trafficked region.

“Boyce is a great location halfway between Interstates 10 and 20 just north of Alexandria, Louisiana.” Love said. “We’re excited to bring the Customer service Love’s is known for to another town.”

Mayor of Boyce Alma Moore agreed with Love, and talked about the benefits it will bring to the area.

“The Town Council and I, along with the citizens of Boyce, welcome the grand opening of the new Love’s Travel Stop at Interstate 49 and Rapides Station Road,” Moore announced.

TAGS: Driver Management News
