The obstacles are enormous for every company that operates its own private fleet. There are a growing number of complex regulations to follow and a shortage of qualified drivers. At the same time, operating and insurance costs are increasing, and there is a greater need for flexibility to meet a range of customer expectations. An increased reliance on new technology, including the federal mandate to use electronic logging devices, makes operating a private fleet more complicated.

Amid this difficult environment, more companies are evaluating their overall operations and are considering the use of dedicated fleet providers, or outsourcing.

To learn more about overcoming the challenges of private fleet management through outsourcing, download this whitepaper today.

Brought to you by