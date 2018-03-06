Menu
Fleet Management

Peterbilt offers rebates to vocational, owner-operator group members

Peterbilt announced rebates for 2018 on several of its trucks for members of four trucking industry groups.

Peterbilt Motors Co. announced rebates for members of two vocational trucking associations and two owner-operator associations that will be available for the 2018 calendar year. 

National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) members can get a $2,000 rebate on Peterbilt Models 567 and 520 that are factory spec'ed to support mixer, pump, and other concrete industry equipment.

American Logger Council (ALC) members ca get a $2,000 rebate on the Peterbilt Model 567

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) members can get a $1,500 cash rebate on Models 579567 and 389 when spec'd with a sleeper.

Landstar members get a similar rebate as the above, also on Models 579567 and 389

Members must be in good standing with ALC, NRMCA, OOIDA or Landstar for at least 90 days prior to taking delivery to be eligible for these rebates. Rebate checks will be mailed directly to customers, Peterbilt noted, and there's a limit of three unit rebates per calendar year. The rebates cannot be combined with any other offers directly from Peterbilt.

 

TAGS: Trucks News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Defining a transportation strategy
Mar 06, 2018
SpearTMC1
ATA continues push on several policy fronts
Mar 06, 2018
Forward Air using TCG cost information system
Forward Air using TCG cost information system
Mar 05, 2018
Averitt Express named Military Friendly Company
Mar 02, 2018