Peterbilt offers rebates to vocational, owner-operator group members

Peterbilt Motors Co. announced rebates for members of two vocational trucking associations and two owner-operator associations that will be available for the 2018 calendar year.

• National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) members can get a $2,000 rebate on Peterbilt Models 567 and 520 that are factory spec'ed to support mixer, pump, and other concrete industry equipment.

• American Logger Council (ALC) members ca get a $2,000 rebate on the Peterbilt Model 567.

• Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) members can get a $1,500 cash rebate on Models 579, 567 and 389 when spec'd with a sleeper.

• Landstar members get a similar rebate as the above, also on Models 579, 567 and 389.

Members must be in good standing with ALC, NRMCA, OOIDA or Landstar for at least 90 days prior to taking delivery to be eligible for these rebates. Rebate checks will be mailed directly to customers, Peterbilt noted, and there's a limit of three unit rebates per calendar year. The rebates cannot be combined with any other offers directly from Peterbilt.