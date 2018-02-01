Menu
RHC1 Photo: Robin Hood Container Express
Fleet Management

RoadOne and Robin Hood to merge

Intermodal motor carriers seek to expand their market reach.

RoadOne IntermodaLogistics and Robin Hood Container Express are merging their operations to expand their joint reach in the North American freight market. Terms were not disclosed.

Robin Hood is a second-generation intermodal trucking company with operations throughout the U.S. Southeast, with major terminals in Savannah, GA, plus Charleston and Wilmington, NC. 

Robin Hood said it will benefit from RoadOne's national fuel, truck and insurance purchasing capabilities, as well as its web-based, end-to-end tracking system.

"We are very excited to join RoadOne and believe it will be the perfect home for our customers, drivers and staff. Many of them have been with us for over 25 years,” noted Robbie Hood, owner and president, in a statement. “We have worked diligently to combine our staff and drivers to create a stronger team for our customers.”

Ken Kellaway, CEO of RoadOne, added that Robin Hood will in also benefit from his company’s 40 container terminal network spread out across North America. 

“This will provide a strong operational foundation for Robin Hood's future growth," he added. 

