Menu
Truck freight
Fleet Management

Spot load availability jumps 7.6%, capacity tightens

The number of loads on the spot truckload freight market surged 7.6% during the week ending March 3 as rates appear poised to rebound, said DAT Solutions, which operates the DAT network of load boards.

Truck posts declined 2% which helped push load-to-truck ratios higher for all three trailer types:

  • Van L/T ratio: 7.0 loads per truck, up 5%
  • Flatbed L/T ratio: 79.9, up 13%
  • Reefer L/T ratio: 10.6, up 15%

After seven weeks of declines, the national average spot van rate was unchanged at $2.14/mile but rates rose on 66 of the top 100 van lanes. Van load posts increased 4% while truck posts declined 1%. At 7.0 loads per truck, the van load-to-truck ratio is about three times higher than it was at this time last year.

The national average reefer rate fell 3 cents to $2.40/mile but the number of available loads was 11% higher than the previous week and truck posts declined 3%. Reefer load counts are roughly equal to where they were in mid-January.

Flatbed rates rose 4 cents to $2.39/mile, an increase for the fourth straight week. Capacity continued to tighten and the load-to-truck ratio for flatbeds hit its highest point in years. Extremely strong markets include Atlanta, Birmingham, Memphis, Green Bay, and Cleveland. The national average rate is up 9 cents per mile in the first few days of March.

Capacity may tighten in the weeks ahead with the end of Q1 coinciding with both Easter weekend and the April 1 end of the phase-in period for the ELD mandate.

The national average diesel price dropped another 1.5 cents last week to $2.99/gallon.

National average spot market rates for the past four weeks, including fuel surcharges, are shown in the attached graph. Weekly rate snapshots reflect averages for the month to-date from DAT RateView, which provides real-time reports on spot market and contract rates, as well as historical rate and capacity trends. For more information, visit dat.com/trendlines and join the conversation on Twitter with @LoadBoards.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Ram trucks
Ram’s factory-installed telematics to be powered by Verizon Connect
Mar 07, 2018
Verizon Connect Brand Image
Verizon rolls together telematics portfolio with launch of Verizon Connect
Mar 07, 2018
What is strategic sourcing?
Mar 07, 2018
FFE increases pay for company drivers
Mar 07, 2018