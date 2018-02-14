Menu
Fleet Management

Stopping in at NATSO Connect

NATSOopen
Start Slideshow
The annual gathering of truckstop operators from around the country included an economic outlook for trucking, discussion of autonomous commercial vehicles, a look at future trends, and much more.

A lot of long term trends are fostering opportunities and worries among truckstop operators. At NATSO Connect 2018, the annual convention of the trade group formerly known as the National Association of Truck Stop Operators held this year in Nashville, TN, truckstop operators heard from industry experts such as Bob Costello, chief economist for the American Trucking Associations (ATA) about the freight forecast for U.S. truckers -- which is the strongest it's been "since deregulation," in his words -- and from ATA Chairman Dave Manning and Maverick Transportation's Dean Newel about how autonomous systems will impact motor carrier operations and driver employment. Other sessions examined broader technological trends that are reshaping how businesses interact with consumers, while more targeted panel discsusions looked at ways to make truckstops a "destination of choice" for motorists and commercial drivers alike. 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: News Driver Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Sales of heavyduty trucks are down in the US and Canada according to WardsAuto data
Truck parking: Canada asks truckers to help solve problem
Feb 02, 2018
USA Truck
Publicly traded fleets cite difficult driver market, but not because of ELDs
Feb 14, 2018
cargotheft3
Report: Cargo theft dropped by 15% in 2017
Feb 14, 2018
2017 Transit Van and Connect Van
Survey: Mobile technology becoming a must for service professionals
Feb 13, 2018