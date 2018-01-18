Tax reform puts money back in J.B. Hunt’s wallet

Tax reform is proving beneficial to the bottom line of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, as it said its fourth quarter 2017 results now include a $309.2 million decrease in income taxes from deferred tax balances as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted last year.

That helped the multi-modal carrier post net earnings of $385.3 million on $1.99 billion in operating revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017, or more than twice its net earnings of $117.6 million on $1.72 billion in operating revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016.

The company noted, however, that it took several charges against its fourth quarter 2017 earnings, too: a pre-tax charges of $20.3 million for a reserve on a cash advance for the purchase of new trailers from a manufacturer J.B. Hunt said “will not meet delivery” and $18.6 million for an increase in reserves for certain insurance and claims.

For 2017, J.B. Hunt said net earnings topped $686.6 million on total operating revenue of over $7.18 billion, which includes over $753.7 million in fuel surcharges, compared to net earnings of over $432 million on total operating revenues of over $6.55 billion (including $548.1 million in fuel surcharges) for 2016.

In terms of specific segments of freight demand, the company its intermodal division witnessed load growth of 5% and a 10% increase in segment revenue, while its Dedicated Contract Services (DCS) segment revenue increased by 20%, primarily from the addition of new customer accounts and improved asset utilization.

The carrier added that its Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) segment revenue increased by 40% primarily from a 19% increase in revenue per load and a 17% increase in load growth, while revenue within its truckload division (JBT) increased 1% primarily from customer rate per mile increases offset by a decrease in load count.

Other trends noted by J.B. Hunt in its earnings report: