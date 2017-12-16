TCA honored for work with Capitol Christmas Tree

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has been presented with a 2017 Capitol Christmas Tree Appreciation Award.

The honor was given to TCA prior to the lighting of the Capitol Christmas Tree at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 6. Bruce Ward, founder and president of Choose Outdoors, presented the award to TCA in recognition of the group’s continuing support of the tree.

"Without the support of TCA we could not have accomplished so much on the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree tour this year,” said Ward.

During the tree’s cross-country journey, TCA member companies hosted “whistle stops” along the route. The Tree was hauled by Larry Spiekermeier with Whitewood Transport of Montana in a nearly 100-foot trailer wrapped in banners displaying thousands of signatures from throughout the tree's trek.