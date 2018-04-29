Menu
Fleet Management

A trip around NPTC 2018

NPTC Volvo VNL 760
Start Slideshow
The National Private Truck Council's conference and exhibition is the largest annual gathering of private truck fleets in the industry.

The National Private Truck Council's annual convention, NPTC 2018, opened on Sunday at the Duke Energy Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati.

The conference and exhibition is the largest annual gathering of private truck fleets in the industry. More than 180 companies are exhibiting at the convention, which also features workshops and more geared toward private fleet executives.

Fleet Owner took a tour of the exhibit floor on Sunday afternoon. This photo gallery features some of the heavy- and medium-duty vehicles on display, along with some interesting exhibits catching the eyes of industry leaders. NPTC 2018 runs through Tuesday, May 1, in Cincinnati.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: News New Products Equipment Trucks
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Omnitracs driver using IVG while parked
Using data and tech to combat distracted driving — and its costs
Apr 27, 2018
freight truck
Spot van, reefer rates dip as capacity rises 4%
Apr 27, 2018
docks-ts.jpg
FTR: Freight demand remains strong in ‘unfavorable’ shipping environment
Apr 26, 2018
Fleet Of the Year Awards
2018 Fleet of the Year Award Winners
Apr 26, 2018