A trip around NPTC 2018

The National Private Truck Council's annual convention, NPTC 2018, opened on Sunday at the Duke Energy Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati.

The conference and exhibition is the largest annual gathering of private truck fleets in the industry. More than 180 companies are exhibiting at the convention, which also features workshops and more geared toward private fleet executives.

Fleet Owner took a tour of the exhibit floor on Sunday afternoon. This photo gallery features some of the heavy- and medium-duty vehicles on display, along with some interesting exhibits catching the eyes of industry leaders. NPTC 2018 runs through Tuesday, May 1, in Cincinnati.