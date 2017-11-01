Menu
The tolling discount runs from July 10 to Sept 1 during overnight hours at bridges and tunnels operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Photo NYSDOT

Truckers to get overnight toll discount during NYC construction

Summer rail disruptions expected to create traffic nightmare.

Truckers entering New York City by bridges and tunnels operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will receive a 50 percent discount on tolls during overnight hours this summer.

From July 10 and Sept. 1, trucks will receive the discount between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. at the Henry Hudson Bridge, Whitestone Bridge, Throgs Neck Bridge, RFK Triborough Bridge, Queens Midtown Tunnel, Hugh L. Carey Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge and Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The move is part of an effort to alleviate “the near-term summer crisis,” MTA said in a statement.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Photo: Office of the governor)

Working with the Penn Station Task Force created by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, MTA said the toll reduction is meant to help ease an expected surge in highway traffic due to reduced Amtrak and Long Island Railroad service into Penn Station during construction and repairs.

For truckers unable to take advantage of the overnight hours, the state’s Department of Transportation said it will pre-deploy highway maintenance staff and equipment in effort to “ensure the flow of traffic during the morning and evening peak travel period.”

Ahead of what many in New York have dubbed the “summer of hell,” Cuomo on June 12 ordered the acceleration of construction on bridges and tunnels. The state said all major crossings will be cashless and all lanes will be open during the daytime.

