US 1 Network adopts LoadPay payment platform

Truckstop,com announced that US 1 Network has adopted LoadPay as its singular payment method for carriers.

"The supply chain environment is changing rapidly and brokers are facing increasing pressure to compete," says Paris Cole, CEO at Truckstop.com. "New regulations, tight capacity and increasing needs of shippers are driving brokers to look at new technology like LoadPay to help them improve efficiency. US 1 and Truckstop have built a fantastic partnership over the years and we're excited they have joined the LoadPay payment platform. We look forward to continuing to support their ongoing success."

As a brokerage that continuously looks for ways to add value to its large agent network, US 1 Network noted it saw an opportunity to improve its payments process with LoadPay. LoadPay offers quick-pay options such as same-day ACH, next-day ACH, wire transfer, and fuel card, and gives carriers a way to manage their cash flow while eliminating paper checks, ACH fees and wire fees.

"We have a large Agent network and our focus is enabling our Agents to concentrate on moving freight and not managing the administrative details," said Mark Chandler, director of business development at US 1 Network. "That's what made LoadPay so attractive. It gave us a turn-key payment solution that not only helps our Agents retain quality carriers but also streamlines our entire payment process."