Welch to retire as CEO of YRC Worldwide in 2018

James Welch will step down as CEO of less-than-truckload fleet YRC Worldwide Inc. on July 31, 2018.

The company, based in Overland Park, KS, announced YRC Freight president Darren Hawkins will assume the role of president and chief operating officer of YRC Worldwide on Jan. 1. Hawkins is expected to be named CEO once Welch officially retires.

Related: YRC: Think technology first, trucking second

Also on Jan. 1, Reddaway President TJ O'Connor will become president of YRC Freight, and Bob Stone, now vice president of operations at Reddaway, will become president of that unit.

"I believe this is the right time for YRCW and me to make the transition," Welch said. "I have gotten to know personally so many of the employees who work daily to serve our customers safely. There's more work to be done but I am proud of what has been accomplished."

Welch has led YRC since 2011, steering the company to profitability after serious financial turmoil. He has been with YRC for 29 years.

James Welch of YRC

"During his tenure, James assembled a strong team of leaders at YRCW, YRC Freight, Holland, Reddaway and New Penn and worked to change the trajectory of the company, paving the way for significant investment in technology and equipment," stated Jim Hoffman, chairman of YRC’s board of directors.