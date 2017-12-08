AMP Americas breaks ground on 20th ampCNG fueling station

AMP Americas announced it has broken ground on a new public-access ampCNG fueling station in Buda, TX, with US Foods serving as the station’s anchor fleet.

Located at 1529 Turnersville Road, adjacent to the US Foods distribution center in Buda, the ampCNG station will have two dual-hose dispensers serving two lanes. The station is expected to open by February 2018, and will fuel US Foods’ Buda-based fleet of 50 CNG trucks.

“We are proud to partner with one of the country’s largest foodservice distributors and to help US Foods improve air quality with a much cleaner, more cost effective, domestic fuel,” said Grant Zimmerman, CEO at AMP Americas. “Support from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been instrumental in helping us bring this station to Buda.”

"We’re committed to continually improving the efficiency of our fleet," said Dario Skocir, vice president of operational excellence, US Foods. "These vehicles allow us to reduce emissions during our daily deliveries to our customers, while also reducing our fuel costs.”

The new station marks ampCNG’s eighth in Texas, bringing its total station network to 20. The company’s other stations in Texas are located in Amarillo, Harrold, Waco, Brock, Rosenberg, Sweetwater and Kerrville.

AMP Americas noted it continues to expand its national footprint and to invest heavily in dairy RNG projects across the country to bring more ultra-low CI gas to market. Construction is currently underway for the company’s second RNG project using dairy digester gas.

The company also announced plans to more than double its dairy gas output by mid-2018, aiming to deliver ampRenew to all 20 of its fueling stations.