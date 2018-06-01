Carter Fuel Systems details new product offerings

Complete fuel systems manufacturer Carter Fuel Systems released 75 new part numbers and 29 new products this year.

Carter announced the additional 29 products in the first half of 2018 and recently shared 75 part numbers on in May.

With a focus on customers’ markets and end-users, Carter designed 17 heavy duty marine and agricultural OE fuel supply products. According to the company, its factory in Logansport, IN is the first to offer these products in the aftermarket. And for those light vehicles, Carter crafted 12 parts comprised of fuel pump tank seals, fuel pump assemblies and gasoline direct injection pumps.

Carter’s director of product management and service products Ryan Gernheuser said innovation is at the company’s core.

“At Carter, we are dedicated to serving our customers by continuously bringing new innovations, developments and products to market,” Gernheuser said. “We always strive to offer superior coverage, competitive pricing and an effective customer experience.”

The influx of part numbers were made to simplify the Carter Electric Fuel Pump piece. They originate from supersessions created to supplement overall concision of electric fuel pump portions required in stock.